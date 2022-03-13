ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €19.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.20) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($17.39) price target on ENI in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($17.93) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($18.48) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.80 ($18.26) price target on ENI in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($16.30) target price on ENI in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €15.88 ($17.26).

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ETR ENI opened at €13.04 ($14.18) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of €13.27 and a 200-day moving average of €12.27. ENI has a 1-year low of €9.38 ($10.20) and a 1-year high of €14.80 ($16.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.