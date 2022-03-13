ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENN Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

XNGSY stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. ENN Energy has a 52 week low of $49.59 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

