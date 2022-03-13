Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.440-$0.450 EPS.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.33. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.60 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $85.99.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. Envestnet’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Envestnet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.29.

In related news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Envestnet by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Envestnet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Envestnet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Envestnet by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

