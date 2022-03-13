EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,265 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,109 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 151.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $269,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,221 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 297.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,233,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $179,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,009 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 43.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,917,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $233,576,000 after acquiring an additional 879,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $60,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $116.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.04.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

