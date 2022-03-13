EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.580-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.360-$11.690 EPS.

EPAM traded up $11.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,291. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.74. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $563.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $504.20.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.89, for a total transaction of $3,386,451.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 221,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $147,773,000 after purchasing an additional 75,747 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,379,000 after buying an additional 25,684 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,428,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

