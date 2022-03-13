EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.360-$11.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.86 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.580-$2.660 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut EPAM Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $504.20.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $11.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.14. 1,613,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.74. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $427.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $563.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 4,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.89, for a total value of $3,386,451.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

