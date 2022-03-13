Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Intertape Polymer Group Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intertape Polymer Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial decreased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.33.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at C$39.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of C$22.25 and a 12 month high of C$39.52. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.216 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

