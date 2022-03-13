Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 221.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.53.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $336.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $331.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.87. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $271.51 and a 52 week high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.32%.

In other news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

