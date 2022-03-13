Ether Zero 1-Day Volume Tops $821.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a market cap of $64,935.23 and $821.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.73 or 0.06606150 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00067667 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

