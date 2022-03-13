Etherland Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,810.00 (ELAND)

Etherland (CURRENCY:ELAND) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Etherland coin can now be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Etherland has a market cap of $665,433.95 and approximately $3,810.00 worth of Etherland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Etherland has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Etherland alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00034164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00105499 BTC.

Etherland Coin Profile

Etherland is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2020. Etherland’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,024,196 coins. Etherland’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

Buying and Selling Etherland

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.