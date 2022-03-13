Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ERFSF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($135.87) to €110.00 ($119.57) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($135.87) to €105.00 ($114.13) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Eurofins Scientific stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.38. The company had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 679. Eurofins Scientific has a 12-month low of $85.85 and a 12-month high of $151.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

