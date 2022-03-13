European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $134.42

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.42 ($1.76) and traded as low as GBX 104.50 ($1.37). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 106.50 ($1.40), with a volume of 647,035 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 121.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 134.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £383.47 million and a PE ratio of 2.03.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from European Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. European Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 0.14%.
About European Assets Trust (LON:EAT)
European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.
