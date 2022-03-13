Eve & Co Incorporated (CVE:EVE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Shares of Eve & Co Incorporated (CVE:EVE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 7511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.77.
About Eve & Co Incorporated (CVE:EVE)
