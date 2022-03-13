Eve & Co Incorporated (CVE:EVE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Shares of Eve & Co Incorporated (CVE:EVE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 7511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.77.

Get Eve & Co Incorporated alerts:

About Eve & Co Incorporated (CVE:EVE)

Eve & Co Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd., produces and sells dried cannabis, cannabis plants, and cannabis oil in Canada. It offers cannabis for women under the EVE brand. The company is headquartered in Strathroy, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eve & Co Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eve & Co Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.