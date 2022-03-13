Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.220-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $426 million-$432 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.84 million.Everbridge also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.170 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Everbridge from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Everbridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Get Everbridge alerts:

EVBG opened at $32.80 on Friday. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.54.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 10,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Everbridge by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 446.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter.

About Everbridge (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.