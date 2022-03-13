Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) traded down 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.22 and last traded at $33.26. 13,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,408,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.06.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com lowered Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.06.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Everbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 59.8% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

