EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 22.54.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EVCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

EVCM stock traded down 1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 12.27. 310,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of 10.38 and a 12-month high of 23.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of 16.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. PSG Equity L.L.C. bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $571,349,000. Standard Investments LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,920,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,632,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,907,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,459,000. 43.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

