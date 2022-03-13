Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.55

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.55 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Everest Re Group has raised its dividend by 5.4% over the last three years. Everest Re Group has a payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Everest Re Group to earn $38.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Shares of RE opened at $271.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.65. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $234.87 and a twelve month high of $307.76.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 33.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.75.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

