Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.55

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.55 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.
Everest Re Group has raised its dividend by 5.4% over the last three years. Everest Re Group has a payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Everest Re Group to earn $38.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.
Shares of RE opened at $271.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.65. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $234.87 and a twelve month high of $307.76.
In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.75.
Everest Re Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Everest Re Group (RE)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.