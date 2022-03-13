Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives $28.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Everi alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Everi by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,495,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,417,000 after purchasing an additional 551,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Everi by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,935,000 after purchasing an additional 258,567 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Everi by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,484,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,735,000 after purchasing an additional 61,076 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Everi by 586.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,363 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 3.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,917,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,362,000 after acquiring an additional 57,436 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVRI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.17. 474,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 2.64. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. Everi had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Everi will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Everi (Get Rating)

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.