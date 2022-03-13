Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Downgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $85.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $87.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.67.

ES stock opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $92.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $156,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,077,000 after buying an additional 6,402,262 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,437,000 after buying an additional 4,294,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 54.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,261,000 after buying an additional 2,391,610 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,889,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,857,000 after buying an additional 2,255,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,480,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

