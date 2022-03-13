Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Sells $1,766,712.10 in Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $1,766,712.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE AQUA opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.82. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $49.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.03.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AQUA. Raymond James cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

