Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BILL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 53.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,804,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter worth about $3,294,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 6.4% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 242,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 26.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter worth about $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $187.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.12 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.66. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total value of $261,691.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $775,655.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,612 shares of company stock valued at $21,354,269 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

