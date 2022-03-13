Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $638,000 Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,708 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 889.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,362,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,113.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,320,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,657 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 108.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,962,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,799 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,137,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,713,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,897,000 after purchasing an additional 802,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Shares of FE stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $44.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.