Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 72 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 179.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FCN opened at $145.38 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.97 and a fifty-two week high of $157.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.67 and a 200-day moving average of $144.82.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $676.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.88 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FCN. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $146,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.