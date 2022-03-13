Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KGI Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.11.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $12,344,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alfred Lin acquired 183,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.38 per share, with a total value of $16,926,233.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 493,474 shares of company stock valued at $60,683,491. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DASH opened at $86.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of -62.57 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.15 and a 200-day moving average of $163.99. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.32 and a 52 week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

