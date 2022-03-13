Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.
DASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KGI Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.11.
DASH opened at $86.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of -62.57 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.15 and a 200-day moving average of $163.99. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.32 and a 52 week high of $257.25.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DoorDash Profile (Get Rating)
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoorDash (DASH)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.