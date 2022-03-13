Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 160 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $1,173,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,572,336. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $173.00 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $155.71 and a one year high of $218.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.36 and a 200-day moving average of $197.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.67.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

