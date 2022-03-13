Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Short Interest Update

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 211.9% from the February 13th total of 557,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ XCUR opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. Exicure has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $17.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.50.

XCUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Gates Frontier, Llc sold 1,268,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $304,468.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XCUR. Prosight Management LP raised its stake in Exicure by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 5,125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Exicure during the 4th quarter valued at about $657,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exicure during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exicure by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 872,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exicure by 37.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 138,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

