Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.39

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.39 and traded as high as C$7.78. Extendicare shares last traded at C$7.76, with a volume of 168,799 shares changing hands.

EXE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, February 7th. CIBC increased their price target on Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$695.00 million and a P/E ratio of 60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 527.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

