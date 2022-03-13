Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Cut by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 812,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 184,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 56,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.06.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,517,300 shares of company stock worth $121,339,113. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,283,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,712,770. The firm has a market cap of $359.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.