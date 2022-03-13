Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Short Interest Up 68.5% in February

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 240,600 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the February 13th total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of FFXDF stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $11.82. 22,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,834. Fairfax India has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

