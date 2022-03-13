Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Short Interest Up 68.5% in February

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 240,600 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the February 13th total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Shares of FFXDF stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $11.82. 22,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,834. Fairfax India has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74.
Fairfax India Company Profile (Get Rating)
