Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Old Second Bancorp worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,069 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 81,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $65,210.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Old Second Bancorp stock remained flat at $$14.21 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,773. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $631.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.16. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $14.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

