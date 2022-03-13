Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Has $460,000 Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 30.2% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after buying an additional 1,471,093 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 66.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,882,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,953,000 after acquiring an additional 751,297 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,488,000 after acquiring an additional 577,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.05. 2,993,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,234,044. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.34 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.84 and a 200 day moving average of $128.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.25%.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,479 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $750,611.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 575,604 shares of company stock valued at $37,299,933 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

