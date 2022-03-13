FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $333.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) has been assigned a $333.00 price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.36.

Shares of FDX opened at $213.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. FedEx has a 1 year low of $199.03 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

