FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.70.

OPFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OPFI traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 892,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,235. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.94. FG New America Acquisition has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 7.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FG New America Acquisition (Get Rating)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.