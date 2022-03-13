Financial Review: Better Choice (BTTR) and Its Peers

Better Choice (NASDAQ: BTTR – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Better Choice to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Better Choice and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Choice -48.10% -1,113.44% -76.49% Better Choice Competitors -32.35% -152.85% -21.53%

19.0% of Better Choice shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Better Choice has a beta of -0.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Choice’s peers have a beta of 0.73, meaning that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Better Choice and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Choice 0 0 3 0 3.00 Better Choice Competitors 275 1268 1443 32 2.41

Better Choice presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 216.21%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 117.82%. Given Better Choice’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Better Choice is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Better Choice and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Better Choice $42.59 million -$59.33 million 10.54 Better Choice Competitors $12.47 billion $2.09 billion -22.03

Better Choice’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Better Choice. Better Choice is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Better Choice peers beat Better Choice on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Better Choice Company Profile (Get Rating)

Better Choice Co., Inc. is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog. The company was founded on January 3, 2001 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, FL.

