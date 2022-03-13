Financial Survey: Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) versus BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Caribou Biosciences and BioCardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caribou Biosciences N/A N/A N/A BioCardia -1,237.37% -72.74% -57.67%

56.1% of Caribou Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of BioCardia shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of BioCardia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Caribou Biosciences and BioCardia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caribou Biosciences 0 0 8 0 3.00 BioCardia 0 1 2 0 2.67

Caribou Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $27.71, indicating a potential upside of 201.57%. BioCardia has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 330.62%. Given BioCardia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioCardia is more favorable than Caribou Biosciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Caribou Biosciences and BioCardia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caribou Biosciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BioCardia $140,000.00 251.86 -$15.00 million ($0.70) -2.99

Caribou Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioCardia.

Summary

Caribou Biosciences beats BioCardia on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caribou Biosciences (Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc. is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

About BioCardia (Get Rating)

BioCardia, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs. The company was founded on January 12, 1994 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

