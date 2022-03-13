First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FA. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.19.

Get First Advantage alerts:

NYSE:FA opened at $15.78 on Friday. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About First Advantage (Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.