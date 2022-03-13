First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Johnny Trotter Purchases 2,000 Shares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.78 per share, for a total transaction of $91,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Johnny Trotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $89,680.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Johnny Trotter bought 2,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $118,050.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.99.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FFIN. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

