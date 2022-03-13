First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

FFIN opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $43.03 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.88.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.78 per share, with a total value of $91,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,212 shares of company stock worth $835,314. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,714,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 8.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth $409,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 389.9% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

