First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,341,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,072,821. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $18.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.006 dividend. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 57.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,112 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 50,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,551,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after buying an additional 101,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 16.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,679 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 13.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

