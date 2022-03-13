First Midwest Bank Trust Division Acquires 203 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,509,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,410 shares of company stock worth $3,002,623 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $379.68. 2,252,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,315. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $341.30 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.15.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

