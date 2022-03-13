First Midwest Bank Trust Division Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 41.8% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 113.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,166,000 after buying an additional 3,751,620 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 85.6% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,719,828,000 after buying an additional 3,562,125 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $5,832,225. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,431,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,997,648. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.40. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

