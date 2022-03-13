First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.61

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.61 and traded as low as $10.40. First Northern Community Bancorp shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 56,200 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.56.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.60%.

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer.

