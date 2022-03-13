First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DALI. Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 4,209,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,785,000 after purchasing an additional 231,438 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter.

DALI stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.09. 4,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,047. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $29.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.029 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

