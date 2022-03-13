First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the February 13th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,607,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 679,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,453,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 573,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,804,000 after buying an additional 11,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,013,000 after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 239,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,334,000 after purchasing an additional 30,362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QQEW stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,887. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $121.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.104 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

