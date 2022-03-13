FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

NYSE:FE opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $44.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

