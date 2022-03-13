Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the February 13th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of NYSE:PFD opened at $13.83 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (PFD)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.