Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the February 13th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:PFD opened at $13.83 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

