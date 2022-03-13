Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Short Interest Update

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the February 13th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flotek Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Flotek Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flotek Industries by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flotek Industries by 140.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 23,243 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Flotek Industries by 46.6% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 86,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flotek Industries by 6.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 34,322 shares in the last quarter. 41.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTK stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $1.53. 1,440,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,478. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. Flotek Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34.

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

