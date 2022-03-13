Forterra (LON:FORT) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 340 ($4.45) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.47% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 319.50 ($4.19).

Shares of FORT stock opened at GBX 229 ($3.00) on Friday. Forterra has a 52-week low of GBX 197.40 ($2.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 330 ($4.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 250.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 268.07. The company has a market capitalization of £518.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

