FourThought Financial LLC Has $27,000 Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. FMR LLC increased its position in UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,572,000 after buying an additional 281,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,558,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UGI news, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,163 shares of company stock worth $5,950,644. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of UGI opened at $33.11 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average is $43.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

