FourThought Financial LLC Has $52,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 91.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.6% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.17.

MU opened at $72.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.73. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

